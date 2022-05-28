Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Viral Photos of the Day: Aamir Khan promotes Laal Singh Chaddha, Kamal Haasan promotes Vikram in Mumbai

Saturday has never been as eventful as today. From Aamir Khan to Kamal Haasan, their presence has started weekend has started with a bang.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 28, 2022, 08:59 PM IST

Saturday has been the most colourful, eventful day of the week, as three major events took place, and celebrities like Aamir Khan, Kamal Haasan and Ranveer Singh were spotted in the city. So without much ado, let's get on to it. (Image source: Viral Bhayani) 

1. Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan
1/6

We start our list with Aamir Khan. The actor was seen in the city showing the preview of Laal Singh Chaddha's trailer to the media. 

2. Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan
2/6

The Ulaga Nayagan of south, Kamal Haasan was spotted promoting his upcoming film Vikram in Mumbai. 

3. Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy
3/6

Mouni Roy was also spotted in the city, and she was looking pretty in a cool white top. 

4. Rohit Shetty- Ranveer Singh

Rohit Shetty- Ranveer Singh
4/6

The dynamic director-actor duo, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty were spotted promoting their new TVC in a grand way. 

5. Kajol

Kajol
5/6

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge actress Kajol was also spotted in the city. 

6. Varun Dhawan- Kiara Advani

Varun Dhawan- Kiara Advani
6/6

After promoting their film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, the lead pair Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani returned from Chandigarh to Mumbai 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.