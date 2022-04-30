Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Aamir Khan, Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash, Kareena Kapoor Khan pose for paps

From Aamir Khan to Ananya Pandey, here are the celebs that got papped on a busy Saturday.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Apr 30, 2022, 10:16 PM IST

Saturday became better when your favourite celebrities got spotted by the paparazzi. So, let's take a look at the celebs captured on Saturday. (All images source: Viral Bhayani) 

1. Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan
1/5

We begin our list with Aamir Khan as the actor was spotted at a dubbing studio in Bandra. 

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan
2/5

Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan was also spotted in Bandra, and she gracefully posed for the paps. 

3. Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey
3/5

The Khali Peeli actress Ananya Pandey was spotted at a dance class, and it was refreshing to see her posing for the flashes. 

4. Umar Riaz

Umar Riaz
4/5

Umar Riaz was spotted on the sets of Kangana Ranaut's hosted show Lock Upp. One really wonders is he here for promotions, or will he give another shock to the contestants. 

5. Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash
5/5

Let's end this list on a lovable note. Telly town's favourite couple, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash got papped together, and they were ecstatic to pose for them. 

