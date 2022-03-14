Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Aamir Khan celebrates 57th birthday, Nora Fatehi sizzles in floral print dress

Aamir Khan was seen celebrating his 57th birthday. Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat were hanging out with the actress' mom.

Despite having a busy day, Indian celebs on Monday were seen giving us major goals. Aamir Khan was seen celebrating his 57th birthday, even at this age the actor looks so fit. Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat were seen hanging out with the former's mother.

Take a look:

1. Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan celebrated his 57th birthday on Monday. The videos and photos of his cake-cutting ceremony with media are going viral on social media.

2. Nora Fatehi

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi was looking gorgeous in a floral print dress.

3. Shamita Shetty- Raqesh Bapat

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat were spotted together with the actress' mom.

4. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani was spotted in a tank top, teamed up with black-white joggers. 

5. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora was seen hanging out with her cute dog Casper.

