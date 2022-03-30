Viral Photos of the Day: Vivek Agnihotri greets paps with folded hands, Shahid Kapoor promotes Jersey

The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri was spotted at a salon in Mumbai. He thanked paps for praising his film with folded hands.
On Wednesday, 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri was spotted at a salon in Mumbai. He thanked paps for praising his film with folded hands. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur were seen promoting their upcoming film 'Jersey.'
Check out how other celebs spent their day:
1. Boman Irani
Boman Irani, who will be seen in 'Runway 32', was looking really cool on Wednesday.
3. Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur was seen flaunting her beautiful smile in a black and blue dress.
4. Shahid Kapoor
'Jersey' actor Shahid Kapoor was seen promoting his film in an all-white look. He was looking really handsome on Wednesday.
5. John Abraham-Rakul Preet
John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh were seen promoting their upcoming film 'Attack.'