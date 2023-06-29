Search icon
Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Thursday became a busy day for the paparazzi as several celebrities were spotted promoting their new releases and upcoming show.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 29, 2023, 09:32 PM IST

In the round-up of Thursday, we bring you the best photos of the most happening events of the day. From Kartik Aaryan, Anil Kapoor, and Shilpa Shetty to Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, and several other celebrities were spotted in Mumbai. Let's take a look at it. (Image source: Viral Bhayani) 

1. Kartik Aaryan at Siddhivinayak Temple

Kartik Aaryan at Siddhivinayak Temple
1/7

On the release of his latest film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik Aaryan sought the blessing of Lord Ganesha, and he was spotted visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. 

2. Shilpa Shetty at India's Got Talent

Shilpa Shetty at India's Got Talent
2/7

Shilpa Shetty was spotted looking gorgeously stunning in a red saree. The actress was papped on the sets of India's Got Talent. 

3. Kartik Aaryan's surprise to his fans

Kartik Aaryan's surprise to his fans
3/7

Kartik Aaryan visited a multiplex at Juhu and surprised his fans during the screening of Satyaprem Ki Katha. The actor acknowledged his fans' love and clicked selfies with them. 

4. Sobhita Dhulipala and Tillotama Shome

Sobhita Dhulipala and Tillotama Shome
4/7

A special screening of The Night Manager Part II was held in Mumbai and it was attended by several celebrities. Here are the leading ladies of the show, Sobhita Dhulipala and Tillotama Shome posing for the paps. 

5. Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh
5/7

Fatima Sana Shaikh was among the attendees of The Night Manager 2 screening. 

6. Anil Kapoor at The Night Manager Part 2 screening

Anil Kapoor at The Night Manager Part 2 screening
6/7

Here's the big baddie of The Night Manager Part II, Shelly Rungta aka Anil Kapoor posing for the photographers. 

7. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
7/7

We end the photo gallery with the lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The actors were spotted at the airport and they posed for the photographers before leaving. 

