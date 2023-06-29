Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Thursday became a busy day for the paparazzi as several celebrities were spotted promoting their new releases and upcoming show.
In the round-up of Thursday, we bring you the best photos of the most happening events of the day. From Kartik Aaryan, Anil Kapoor, and Shilpa Shetty to Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, and several other celebrities were spotted in Mumbai. Let's take a look at it. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Kartik Aaryan at Siddhivinayak Temple
On the release of his latest film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik Aaryan sought the blessing of Lord Ganesha, and he was spotted visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.
2. Shilpa Shetty at India's Got Talent
Shilpa Shetty was spotted looking gorgeously stunning in a red saree. The actress was papped on the sets of India's Got Talent.
3. Kartik Aaryan's surprise to his fans
Kartik Aaryan visited a multiplex at Juhu and surprised his fans during the screening of Satyaprem Ki Katha. The actor acknowledged his fans' love and clicked selfies with them.
4. Sobhita Dhulipala and Tillotama Shome
A special screening of The Night Manager Part II was held in Mumbai and it was attended by several celebrities. Here are the leading ladies of the show, Sobhita Dhulipala and Tillotama Shome posing for the paps.
5. Fatima Sana Shaikh
Fatima Sana Shaikh was among the attendees of The Night Manager 2 screening.
6. Anil Kapoor at The Night Manager Part 2 screening
Here's the big baddie of The Night Manager Part II, Shelly Rungta aka Anil Kapoor posing for the photographers.
7. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
We end the photo gallery with the lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The actors were spotted at the airport and they posed for the photographers before leaving.