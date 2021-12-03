Search icon
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora raises temperature in body-hugging sequined blue dress

Take a look at Malaika Arora's most recent photos, which have gone viral.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 03, 2021, 04:52 PM IST

If you've been putting your sparkly dresses aside in favour of a few favourite ensembles for a while, be prepared to show up to parties in dresses as you boost the glam. Malaika's most recent ensemble has us dreaming of a glamorous wardrobe. When it comes to posing for photos, the actress makes sure she gives it her all.

1. Malaika Arora's dress

Malaika Arora's dress
1/5

Malaika Arora flaunts her amazing curves in a sequinned thigh-high slit dress.

 

 

2. Malika Arora's makeup

Malika Arora's makeup
2/5

Malika Arora's perfect makeup makes her appear extremely gorgeous.

3. Malaika Arora's acessories

Malaika Arora's acessories
3/5

Malaika Arora accessorised her ensemble with gleaming earrings and a ring or two on her fingers.

4. Malaika Arora's hairstyle

Malaika Arora's hairstyle
4/5

Malaika Arora's hair is styled in beachy waves, giving her a glamorous appearance.

5. Malaika Arora poses for the lens

Malaika Arora poses for the lens
5/5

Malaika Arora is undeniably talented when it comes to posing. The actress frequently inspires us with new ways to pose for photographs.

