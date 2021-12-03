PHOTOS: Malaika Arora raises temperature in body-hugging sequined blue dress

Take a look at Malaika Arora's most recent photos, which have gone viral.
If you've been putting your sparkly dresses aside in favour of a few favourite ensembles for a while, be prepared to show up to parties in dresses as you boost the glam. Malaika's most recent ensemble has us dreaming of a glamorous wardrobe. When it comes to posing for photos, the actress makes sure she gives it her all.
1. Malaika Arora's dress
Malaika Arora flaunts her amazing curves in a sequinned thigh-high slit dress.
2. Malika Arora's makeup
Malika Arora's perfect makeup makes her appear extremely gorgeous.
3. Malaika Arora's acessories
Malaika Arora accessorised her ensemble with gleaming earrings and a ring or two on her fingers.
4. Malaika Arora's hairstyle
Malaika Arora's hair is styled in beachy waves, giving her a glamorous appearance.
5. Malaika Arora poses for the lens
Malaika Arora is undeniably talented when it comes to posing. The actress frequently inspires us with new ways to pose for photographs.