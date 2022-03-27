Viral photos: Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze in shimmery dress featuring plunging neckline

Take a look at these incredible pictures of Janhvi Kapoor that she recently shared on Instagram.

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loved B-town divas. The Bollywood star frequently posts lovely images of herself on social media, prompting her fans to compliment her in the comments section. She along with Shanaya Kapoor, Nysa Devgn, and several friends were recently spotted during fashion week.