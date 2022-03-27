Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Viral photos: Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze in shimmery dress featuring plunging neckline

Take a look at these incredible pictures of Janhvi Kapoor that she recently shared on Instagram.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 27, 2022, 12:29 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loved B-town divas. The Bollywood star frequently posts lovely images of herself on social media, prompting her fans to compliment her in the comments section. She along with  Shanaya Kapoor, Nysa Devgn, and several friends were recently spotted during fashion week.

1. Janhvi Kapoor's outfit

Janhvi Kapoor's outfit
1/5

Janhvi Kapoor stunned in a short red and black dress that drew a lot of attention.

2. Janhvi Kapoor's makeup

Janhvi Kapoor's makeup
2/5

Janhvi Kapoor chose a dewy look with nude lipstick, golden eyeshadow, and highlight.

3. Janhvi Kapoor's hairstyle

Janhvi Kapoor's hairstyle
3/5

Janhvi Kapoor styled her hair in a neat bun that went well with her outfit.

4. ​Janhvi Kapoor's accessories

​Janhvi Kapoor's accessories
4/5

Janhvi Kapoor kept her accessories minimal. She simply wore two finger rings and hoop earrings.

5. Janhvi Kapoor poses for the lens

Janhvi Kapoor poses for the lens
5/5

In a series of images she shared on Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor was seen striking some intense poses.

 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.