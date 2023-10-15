Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3064658
HomePhotos

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

Adah Sharma was giving us major fashion goals at Lakme Fashion Week.

  •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 15, 2023, 07:36 PM IST

Bollywood celebs were looking stylish on Sunday, Adah Sharma walked the ramp in a beautiful yellow Indian attire. Meanwhile, Kareena was spotted with her little ones Jeh and Taimu.

Chek out how celebs spent their day:

1. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani
1/5

Kiara Advani was looking beautiful in a sexy dress when she walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week.



2. Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty
2/5

Shamita Shetty was spotted wearing a white dress on Saturday night, she was looking gorgeous. 



3. Rashmika Mandana

Rashmika Mandana
3/5

Rashmika Mandana was seen flaunting her smile when spotted on Saturday night at the airport. 



4. Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma
4/5

Adah Sharma was looking beautiful in an Indian outfit when she appeared at the Lakme Fashion Week.



5. Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor
5/5

Kareena Kapoor was spotted with her little ones Jeh and Taimur. Jeh was seen waving at the paps. 



LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards
Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'
Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo
Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses
In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Earthquake in Delhi NCR: Netizens share visuals on social media as jolts felt in Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, more
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews