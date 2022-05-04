Search icon
Viral Photo of The Day: Neetu Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Malaika Arora stun fans with their looks

Neetu Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and Malaika Arora are looking gorgeous in the viral photos.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 04, 2022, 09:03 PM IST

On Wednesday, Neetu Kapoor was wearing a beautiful Indian outfit while Raveena Tandon was looking gorgeous in a satin dress. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora and Shamita Shetty were seen posing for the cameras and giving us major fitness goals.

Take a look:

1. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh
1/5

Ranveer Singh was seen posing with his female fans on Wednesday. 

2. Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor
2/5

Neetu Kapoor was looking gorgeous in a traditional green suit. She was seen posing for the cameras. 

3. Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty
3/5

Shamita Shetty was seen wearing a pink jacket and trousers. She was looking really fit in her attire. 

4. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora
4/5

Malaika Arora was seen waving shorts and a tank top. She was seen waving at the cameras. 

5. Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon
5/5

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon was looking beautiful in a satin dress.

