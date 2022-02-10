Viral! Nora Fatehi sizzles in golden satin dress, shares late birthday post - Take a look

Nora Fatehi on Wednesday took to Instagram and dropped pictures in order to share her birthday look with her fans.
Nora Fatehi, who is one of the famous Bollywood celebrities, on February 6 turned a year older. Gorgeous Nora on Wednesday took to Instagram and dropped a few pictures in order to share her birthday look with her fans. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "look at my fit, look at my ankle, look at my wrist. #birthdayvibes."(All images: Nora Fatehi/Instagram)
Take a look:
1. Nora Fatehi celebarting birthday
The 'Dilbar' girl Nora Fatehi was born on February 6, 1992. On her birthday, she went on a dinner date.
2. Nora Fatehi birthday look
Nora Fatehi opted for a golden satin dress, teamed up with golden heels.
3. Nora Fatehi's bag
Nora Fatehi carried a matching handbag. She was looking mesmerising in the golden attire.
4. Nora Fatehi's dance moves
Nora Fatehi is a very good dancer, her dance number including 'Dilbar' grabbed love and attention. She is known for her belly dance.
5. Nora Fatehi's style statement
Nora Fatehi has good taste when it comes to fashion. She leaves no chance to stun her fans with her beautiful looks.