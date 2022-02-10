Viral! Nora Fatehi sizzles in golden satin dress, shares late birthday post - Take a look

Nora Fatehi, who is one of the famous Bollywood celebrities, on February 6 turned a year older. Gorgeous Nora on Wednesday took to Instagram and dropped a few pictures in order to share her birthday look with her fans. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "look at my fit, look at my ankle, look at my wrist. #birthdayvibes."(All images: Nora Fatehi/Instagram)

