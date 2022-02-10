Search icon
Viral! Nora Fatehi sizzles in golden satin dress, shares late birthday post - Take a look

Nora Fatehi on Wednesday took to Instagram and dropped pictures in order to share her birthday look with her fans.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 09, 2022, 10:01 PM IST

Nora Fatehi, who is one of the famous Bollywood celebrities, on February 6 turned a year older. Gorgeous Nora on Wednesday took to Instagram and dropped a few pictures in order to share her birthday look with her fans. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "look at my fit, look at my ankle, look at my wrist. #birthdayvibes."(All images: Nora Fatehi/Instagram)

Take a look:

1. Nora Fatehi celebarting birthday

Nora Fatehi celebarting birthday
1/5

The 'Dilbar' girl Nora Fatehi was born on February 6, 1992. On her birthday, she went on a dinner date.

2. Nora Fatehi birthday look

Nora Fatehi birthday look
2/5

Nora Fatehi opted for a golden satin dress, teamed up with golden heels.

 

3. Nora Fatehi's bag

Nora Fatehi's bag
3/5

Nora Fatehi carried a matching handbag. She was looking mesmerising in the golden attire.

4. Nora Fatehi's dance moves

Nora Fatehi's dance moves
4/5

Nora Fatehi is a very good dancer, her dance number including 'Dilbar' grabbed love and attention. She is known for her belly dance.

5. Nora Fatehi's style statement

Nora Fatehi's style statement
5/5

Nora Fatehi has good taste when it comes to fashion. She leaves no chance to stun her fans with her beautiful looks.

