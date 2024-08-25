Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3104055
HomePhotos

Viral: Malaika Arora burns the internet with sizzling photos in bikini

Malaika Arora was sizzling hot in bikini, in the photos she shared on Instagram.

  • Manisha Chauhan
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 25, 2024, 01:33 PM IST

Bollywood star Malaika Arora, who still turns heads with her beauty, burned the internet with her photos in bikini. The actress who will soon turn 51, looks mesmerising in the photos she shared on social media.

Take a look:

1. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora
1/5

Malaika Arora, who recently mades headlines for her breakup reports with Arjun Kapoor, went to the Maldives for vacation.

2. Was seen turning heads

Was seen turning heads
2/5

The actress shared a video from Maldives in which she was seen wearing a sexy bikini.

3. Paradise

Paradise
3/5

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "paradise." From the video, it seems that the actress had a great time in Maldives.

4. Breakup rumours

Breakup rumours
4/5

Recently there were reports that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have 'respectfully parted ways' after a long relationship and the actress' absence from Arjun's midnight birthday celebrations added fuel to the rumours.

5. Dating mystery man?

Dating mystery man?
5/5

Earlier, the actress, who was vacating in Spain that again sparked dating rumours with a mystery man. In the post, Malaika posted a picture featuring a plate of clams, a scenic beach view, and a blurred man walking towards her.

5e676ca1-885b-4b8e-8986-06bd9a66d65d

Malaika's picture of a mystery man has now sparked dating rumours. She also posted a cryptic note on her Instagram Story recently. "The longest relationship you'll ever have is the one with your heart, mind, and body. Treat them with kindness (sic)." 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..
6 vegetarian foods with more protein than eggs
Viral: Malaika Arora burns the internet with sizzling photos in bikini
Ultraviolette F77 to ​​Tork Kratos R: Top 6 electric bikes in India
Meet actor who earned Rs 50 for debut role, was unemployed for 8 years, one TV show changed life, now he owns...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mohammed Shami's new look, Sania Mirza's latest post burn the internet, fans request them to...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews