Viral: Malaika Arora burns the internet with sizzling photos in bikini

Malaika Arora was sizzling hot in bikini, in the photos she shared on Instagram.
Bollywood star Malaika Arora, who still turns heads with her beauty, burned the internet with her photos in bikini. The actress who will soon turn 51, looks mesmerising in the photos she shared on social media.
Take a look:
1. Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora, who recently mades headlines for her breakup reports with Arjun Kapoor, went to the Maldives for vacation.
2. Was seen turning heads
The actress shared a video from Maldives in which she was seen wearing a sexy bikini.
3. Paradise
Sharing the photos, she wrote, "paradise." From the video, it seems that the actress had a great time in Maldives.
4. Breakup rumours
Recently there were reports that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have 'respectfully parted ways' after a long relationship and the actress' absence from Arjun's midnight birthday celebrations added fuel to the rumours.
5. Dating mystery man?
Earlier, the actress, who was vacating in Spain that again sparked dating rumours with a mystery man. In the post, Malaika posted a picture featuring a plate of clams, a scenic beach view, and a blurred man walking towards her.
Malaika's picture of a mystery man has now sparked dating rumours. She also posted a cryptic note on her Instagram Story recently. "The longest relationship you'll ever have is the one with your heart, mind, and body. Treat them with kindness (sic)."