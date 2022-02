Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Tara Sutaria arrive for Randhir Kapoor's 75th birthday celebration

On Randhir Kapoor's birthday, fans and family took to social media and wished him a very happy birthday.

Bollywood actor Randhir Kapoor on Tuesday turned a year older. On his special day, fans and family took to social media and wished him a very happy birthday. His family members including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain reached his residence in order to celebrate his 75th birthday.