Meet Vinali Bhatnagar, Miss India finalist making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

While Salman Khan leads the star cast of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, he is supported by a strong ensemble, which comprises of established names like Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hegde, as well as youngsters like Siddharth Nigam and Shehnaaz Gill. Amid these names is first-timer Vinali Bhatnagar, who is making her Bollywood debut with the film.