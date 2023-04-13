Search icon
Meet Vinali Bhatnagar, Miss India finalist making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan marks the Bollywood debut of young actress Vinali Bhatnagar, who plays a pivotal role in the film.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 13, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

While Salman Khan leads the star cast of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, he is supported by a strong ensemble, which comprises of established names like Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hegde, as well as youngsters like Siddharth Nigam and Shehnaaz Gill. Amid these names is first-timer Vinali Bhatnagar, who is making her Bollywood debut with the film.

Vinali Bhatnagar in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Vinali Bhatnagar in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
1/6

Vinali Bhatnagar has a supporting role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and has already made waves with her appearances in the film's songs and trailer.

Vinali Bhatnagar Miss India

Vinali Bhatnagar Miss India
2/6

Vinali is a model-turned-actress, who started her journey in the world of showbiz via pageantry. She was a finalist in Miss India 2017.

Vinali Bhatnagar biography

Vinali Bhatnagar biography
3/6

The 26-year-old Vinali Bhatnagar hails from Bhopal, where she studied at the Sanskar Valley School growing up. She also went to London to dtudy fashion after her schooling.

Vinali Bhatnagar Miss Chhattisgarh

Vinali Bhatnagar Miss Chhattisgarh
4/6

A trained Kathak dancer, Vinali Bhatnagar was the winner of the Miss Chattisgarh title in 2017, which gave her entry in the Miss India pageant later that year.

Vinali Bhatnagar photos

Vinali Bhatnagar photos
5/6

With a sizable following of just under 3 lakh on Instagram, Vinali has been a popular face on the social media platform and keeps sharing her pictures there.

Vinali Bhatnagar films

Vinali Bhatnagar films
6/6

The actress will soon be seen sharing screen space with the likes of Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, and others in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which releases on April 21.

