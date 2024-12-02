BOLLYWOOD
Rishika Baranwal | Dec 02, 2024, 02:06 PM IST
1.Vikrant Massey's family
Vikrant Massey is married to actress Sheetal Thakur and has a son named Vardaan. His mother is a Sikh, his father is a devoted Christian, and his brother Moeen converted to Islam at the age of 17. Vikrant's family depicts India's rich cultural diversity. He lives with his wife in a beautiful sea-facing apartment on Madh Island which he purchased in 2020.
2.Vikrant Massey's net worth
Vikrant Massey's net worth is around Rs. 20–25 crore according to a report in AsiaNet.The actor charges between 1.5 to 2 crores per film, in addition, he also generates 40-50 lakhs through brand endorsements.
3.His iconic role in A Death in the Gunj
Directed by Konkona Sen Sharma, this was undoubtedly Vikrant's one of the best performances. He flawlessly portrayed the character of shutu and delivered a subtle performance.
4.Mirzapur
Vikrant played the role of Bablu Pandit in the Amazon original 'Mirzapur'. It was a violent crime drama set in the town of Mirzapur, revolving around power, revenge and greed.
5.Haseen Dillruba
In this tale of love, betrayal and murder, Vikrant portrayed Rishabh (Rishu), a simple man pushed to his limits. He delivered a stellar performance in the film.
6.12th Fail
This Vidhu Vinod Chopra film made the actor a star and brought him to the limelight. Portraying the struggles and aspirations of a young UPSC aspirant, Vikrant nailed the performance.
7.Sector 36
Just after 12th fail, Vikrant's fans saw him as a serial killer in this crime thriller. The horrific way in which he recounted the murders made the character disturbingly haunted.
