1 . Vikrant Massey's family

Vikrant Massey is married to actress Sheetal Thakur and has a son named Vardaan. His mother is a Sikh, his father is a devoted Christian, and his brother Moeen converted to Islam at the age of 17. Vikrant's family depicts India's rich cultural diversity. He lives with his wife in a beautiful sea-facing apartment on Madh Island which he purchased in 2020.