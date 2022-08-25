Vikram Vedha, Drishyam 2, The Delhi Files: Here are much-awaited Bollywood's crime-thrillers

Nothing is as exciting, thought-provoking or spine-chilling as a good edge-of-the-seat thriller. Let's take a look at upcoming crime thrillers.
A good edge-of-the-seat thriller never fails to entertain. The excitement of being on an unpredictable journey can never go out of fashion. So, let's take a look at some upcoming crime thrillers that promise to provide wholesome entertainment. (Image source: Twitter)
1. Vikram Vedha
We start our list with the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha. Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer is one of the most awaited crime thrillers of the year. The film will release in cinemas on September 30.
2. Drishyam 2
Next, we have the second instalment of one of the most celebrated suspense thrillers of all time. Ajay Devgn and Shreya Sarin starrer Drishyam 2 will delve further into the Salgaonkar family. The film will release in cinemas on November 18.
3. The Delhi Files
After delivering one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022, The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri will bring the third instalment of his franchise, The Delhi Files. Vivek's next will release in cinemas on 2024.
4. Merry Christmas
After Andhadhun, Sriram Raghavan brings Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi for his next crime thriller Merry Christmas. Reportedly, the film will release in cinemas on December 23.
5. Kuttey
Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial Kuttey features an ensemble cast including Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Arjun Kapoor and Radhika Madan. The film is expected to release on November 4.
6. Bhediya
We complete our list with Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya. The much-awaited film is expected to hit cinemas on November 25, 2022.