Vikram Gokhale death: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui mourn veteran artist's demise

Veteran Bollywood, Marathi cinema and theatre artist Vikram Gokhale passed away on Thursday, at the age of 82, due to prolonged illness. The actor was admitted to Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital where he breathed last.

As per the PTI report, the 82-year-old actor was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital a few days ago, where he was undergoing treatment. The doctors, however, refused to reveal any further information and said Gokhale's family will give an update on the same. Soon after his demise, several actors mourned the loss and expressed it on social media. (Images source: Twitter)