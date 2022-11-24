Vikram Gokhale death: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui mourn veteran artist's demise

Vikram Gokhale's demise left Bollywood shunned. Several celeb took their feelings about the veteran artist to social media.
Veteran Bollywood, Marathi cinema and theatre artist Vikram Gokhale passed away on Thursday, at the age of 82, due to prolonged illness. The actor was admitted to Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital where he breathed last.
As per the PTI report, the 82-year-old actor was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital a few days ago, where he was undergoing treatment. The doctors, however, refused to reveal any further information and said Gokhale's family will give an update on the same. Soon after his demise, several actors mourned the loss and expressed it on social media. (Images source: Twitter)
1. Ajay Devgn
On his Twitter, the Drishyam 2 star wrote, "Vikram Gokhale Sir brought a lot of gravitas to the roles he essayed. He always stood tall. I had the good fortune of sharing screen time with him. His passing away is very sad. I pray his soul finds eternal peace. RIP Vikram Sir. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti."
2. Riteish Deshmukh
Riteish stated that Gokhale's demise is a huge loss to the entertainment industry. He wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn that Shri #VikramGokhale ji is no more. A giant of an actor- he ruled every format he appeared on, be it stage or the big screen. A huge loss to the entertainment world. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. Rest in glory Sir. #legend."
3. Nawazuddin Siddiqui
The Sacred Games star also remembered Vikram for his immense contribution to cinema, and wrote, "A great Actor and an amazing human being.It was a beautiful experience working with him. More strength to his family & friends. Rest In Peace Shri #VikramGokhale Ji."
4. Madhur Bhandarkar
The ace filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also remembered the late veteran artist for his contribution towards cinema. He wrote, "Sad to hear the demise of veteran actor #VikramGokhale ji one of the finest talented actors, his contribution in Hindi & Marathi cinema for his performance will always be remembered. #OmShanti."
5. Javed Jaffrey
Recalling his valuable contribution in Bollywood, Javed Jaffrey wrote, "With a heavy heart I acknowledge the passing of another formidable talent from my fraternity. #VikramGokhale sahab’s performances in #Agneepath #SalimLangdePeMatRo #HumDilDeChukeSanam #Anumati #Natsamrat are admirably remembered.Heartfelt condolences to his family n friends."
6. Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Television's favourite Gopi bahu aka Devoleena mourned the loss of Vikram and wrote, "May the departed soul rest in peace. Om Shanti #VikramGokhale ji."
