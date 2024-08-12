Meet star who ran away from home to become actor, was removed from films for his looks, had only Rs 18; is now...

This Bollywood star ran away from home to become an actor.
Dreaming is easy, but turning big dreams into reality is challenging as it demands immense hard work and determination. Today, we'll discuss an actor who was once dismissed from films because of his looks and is now one of India's most cherished stars.
We are talking about Vijay Varma who ran away from home to become an actor.
Let's take a look at his journey:
1. Vijay Varma
Vijay Varma is known for Pink (2016) and roles in Middle-Class Abbayi (2017), Gully Boy (2019), and Baaghi 3 (2020). His performance in Gully Boy earned him a Filmfare nomination. He also stars in streaming series like Mirzapur (2020–present) and Darlings (2022).
2. Career
Vijay Varma started his acting career in theatre in Hyderabad. He then moved to Pune for formal acting training at FTII. After completing his course, he moved to Mumbai and landed his first notable role in the acclaimed short film *Shor*, which won Best Short Film at the MIAAC festival in New York. He also appeared in the acclaimed film Pink.
3. Ran away from home
In an interview, Vijay Varma revealed that he ran away from home due to issues with his father and did not speak to him for seven to eight years. He mentioned to Film Companion, "I was the youngest so I was spoilt. Until I came to an age where I started to have my own thoughts and he didn’t like it. He wanted me to join the business and I wanted to do anything but work with him. So, that’s where the conflict started, and he was also strong about his stand and I was fighting for my stand."
He added, "It went on for years until I decided 'I don’t think this man wants what is good for me', then I ran away from home, and then there were 7-8 years of no talking."
4. Had Rs 18 in his account
In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Vijay Varma shared how financial difficulties once led him to accept a role he didn’t want. He said, "It has always been about the role for me but one time when I was at my lowest low, I didn’t have any money, I had Rs 18 in my bank account and there was a call that came. They said there is a small reporter’s role and it’s a one-day job and you will get Rs 3000. I never wanted to play a role like that but I took it. I went and I started shooting. My heart wasn’t there, my conviction wasn’t there and I was fumbling in the take."
He added, "And it was in English, so I figured that it isn’t easy to play an English reporter. So, I got fired on the set and I had finished Monsoon Shootout by that time, so I had played a lead by then, but I went through that experience and I was crying on my way back, I told myself that I will never take up anything for money. This happened in 2014 and I haven’t done anything for money since then."
5. Was removed from films for looks
In one of the interviews with News 18, Vijay Varma recalled being dropped from a film because the astrologer involved didn't like his pictures. He said, “I once learned that I was selected for a part and was then asked to send some pictures. I won’t name, who asked me. After that, I was dropped from the film and I believe the reason was that a jyotish (astrologer) did not like my pictures. He did not approve of the prospect of casting me. The astrologer did not believe in me."