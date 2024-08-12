Meet star who ran away from home to become actor, was removed from films for his looks, had only Rs 18; is now...

4/5

In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Vijay Varma shared how financial difficulties once led him to accept a role he didn’t want. He said, "It has always been about the role for me but one time when I was at my lowest low, I didn’t have any money, I had Rs 18 in my bank account and there was a call that came. They said there is a small reporter’s role and it’s a one-day job and you will get Rs 3000. I never wanted to play a role like that but I took it. I went and I started shooting. My heart wasn’t there, my conviction wasn’t there and I was fumbling in the take."

He added, "And it was in English, so I figured that it isn’t easy to play an English reporter. So, I got fired on the set and I had finished Monsoon Shootout by that time, so I had played a lead by then, but I went through that experience and I was crying on my way back, I told myself that I will never take up anything for money. This happened in 2014 and I haven’t done anything for money since then."