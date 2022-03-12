Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday, Wamiqa Gabbi-Ali Fazal: Fresh Bollywood pairs to look forward to in 2022

This year, Hindi cinema will see several new pairs acting in films of different genres. We present fresh five pairs. Take a look.
This year began with lots of hopes and aspirations! Bollywood filmmakers too have high hopes for 2022. In addition to content, the chemistry between the lead pair is crucial for the success of a film. This year, Hindi cinema will see several new pairs acting in films of different genres. We present fresh five pairs. Take a look and let us know which is your favourite.
1. Wamiqa Gabbi and Ali Fazal in 'Khufiya'
Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi will come together on the big screen for the first time in Vishal Bhardwaj's thriller, 'Khufiya'. Known for their fitness and given their individual charm, this fresh pair will definitely be a surprise.
2. Mrunal Thakur and Abhimanyu Dasani in 'Aankh Micholi'
Umesh Shukla’s Aankh Micholi brings Mrunal back on screen after her extended cameo experience in Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka. And this time she is paired opposite Meenakshi Sundareshwar actor Abhimanyu Dasani in this comedy drama. This is yet another unusual pairing that everyone is waiting for.
3. Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandana in 'Mission Majnu'
Rashmika was last seen in the super hit south-Indian flick, 'Pushpa' opposite Allu Arjun and will mark her big-screen debut in Bollywood with 'Mission Majnu' opposite the 'Shershaah' fame Sidharth Malhotra. Both the lead actors who resumed shooting for the film have said that they are excited for the audience to see the new pairing.
4. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in 'Doctor G'
The multi-talented and off-beat content king, Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen opposite Rakul Preet Singh in Juglee Pictures' 'Doctor G'. The actor will be playing a gynaecologist in the upcoming social issue medical drama film and it will be interesting to watch him opposite Rakul Preet for the first time, who also plays a doctor in this film!
5. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey in 'Liger'
The excitement of watching a brand-new pair light up the screen with their fresh chemistry is unparalleled and this goes best for the upcoming film, 'Liger' which will witness Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey sharing screen space for the very first time. Well not just their fans, but this one has everyone's eyeballs for sure!