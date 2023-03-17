Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Boney Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh attend Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit's prayer meet

Several Bollywood personalities came in support of Madhuri Dixit in her toughest moment and attended the prayer meet of her mother Snehlata Dixit.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 17, 2023, 06:46 PM IST

On Friday, March 17, Madhuri Dixit and family kept a prayer meet for actress mother Snehlata Dixit in Mumbai. Sr Dixit passed away on March 12 at the Mumbai residence, she was 91 years old. Several celebrities from Bollywood attended the prayer meet to offer condolence to the departed soul. Let's take a look at it. (Images source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene
1/6

Actress Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene greeted media with folded hands and went inside the venue to conduct the prayer meet. 

2. Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur

Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur
2/6

Vidya Balan and her producer-husband Siddharth Roy Kapur were among the attendees at the prayer meet. 

3. Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff
3/6

Jackie Shroff has been a close friend and co-star of Madhuri. He was among the early-arrival at the prayer meet. Jackie brought a small plant with him to honour the departed soul. 

4. Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh
4/6

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also attended the prayer meet of Snehlata Dixit. 

5. Sooraj Barjatya

Sooraj Barjatya
5/6

Madhuri's Hum Aapke Hain Koun director Sooraj Barjatya also attended the prayer meet to offer his regards to Sr Dixit. 

6. Boney Kapoor-Ramesh Taurani

Boney Kapoor-Ramesh Taurani
6/6

Producers Boney Kapoor and Ramesh Taurani arrived at the prayer meet to show their support for Madhuri. Johnny Lever, Maniesh Paul, and other artists also attended the prayer meet. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Grammy Awards 2023: From Taylor Swift to Cardi B, singers who rocked their red carpet looks, see pics
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of blueberries: From boosting brain function to fighting inflammation and more
Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Bobby Deol attend Zee Cine Awards 2023
Mouni Roy flaunts her toned body in pink bikini top, see PICS
Shah Rukh, Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, here's how much top Bollywood celebs charge to perform at private parties
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Covid-19: 796 fresh infections reported, active cases more than 5000 after 109 days
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.