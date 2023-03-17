Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Boney Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh attend Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit's prayer meet

Several Bollywood personalities came in support of Madhuri Dixit in her toughest moment and attended the prayer meet of her mother Snehlata Dixit.
On Friday, March 17, Madhuri Dixit and family kept a prayer meet for actress mother Snehlata Dixit in Mumbai. Sr Dixit passed away on March 12 at the Mumbai residence, she was 91 years old. Several celebrities from Bollywood attended the prayer meet to offer condolence to the departed soul. Let's take a look at it. (Images source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene
Actress Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene greeted media with folded hands and went inside the venue to conduct the prayer meet.
2. Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur
Vidya Balan and her producer-husband Siddharth Roy Kapur were among the attendees at the prayer meet.
3. Jackie Shroff
Jackie Shroff has been a close friend and co-star of Madhuri. He was among the early-arrival at the prayer meet. Jackie brought a small plant with him to honour the departed soul.
4. Riteish Deshmukh
Actor Riteish Deshmukh also attended the prayer meet of Snehlata Dixit.
5. Sooraj Barjatya
Madhuri's Hum Aapke Hain Koun director Sooraj Barjatya also attended the prayer meet to offer his regards to Sr Dixit.
6. Boney Kapoor-Ramesh Taurani
Producers Boney Kapoor and Ramesh Taurani arrived at the prayer meet to show their support for Madhuri. Johnny Lever, Maniesh Paul, and other artists also attended the prayer meet.