Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Boney Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh attend Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit's prayer meet

Several Bollywood personalities came in support of Madhuri Dixit in her toughest moment and attended the prayer meet of her mother Snehlata Dixit.

On Friday, March 17, Madhuri Dixit and family kept a prayer meet for actress mother Snehlata Dixit in Mumbai. Sr Dixit passed away on March 12 at the Mumbai residence, she was 91 years old. Several celebrities from Bollywood attended the prayer meet to offer condolence to the departed soul. Let's take a look at it. (Images source: Viral Bhayani)