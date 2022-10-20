Search icon
Vicky Kaushal, Shehnaaz Gill, Kartik Aaryan, Katrina Kaif: Bollywood celebs attend Ramesh Taurani's Diwali 2022 bash

Take a look at viral photos of Bollywood celebs who attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali 2022 bash.

The festive season has begun, and Bollywood is prepared to party nonstop. Numerous celebrities, including Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Shehnaaz Gill, Karti Aaryan, and Aditya Roy Kapoor, attended Ramesh Taurani's lavish Diwali 2022 party recently and the photos are not to be missed.

1. Vicky Kaushal, Shehnaaz Gill smile for the lens

Vicky Kaushal, Shehnaaz Gill smile for the lens
1/8

Shehnaaz Gill shared a bunch of photos with Vicky Kaushal from Ramesh Taurani's Diwali 2022 party.

2. Aditya Roy Kapoor poses for paps

Aditya Roy Kapoor poses for paps
2/8

Heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapoor was seen posing for paps wearing an amazing sherwani.

3. Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal look stunning together

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal look stunning together
3/8

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal were seen looking amazing as they arrived together for the party.

4. Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza twin in blue

Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza twin in blue
4/8

Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza were seen twinning in blue ethnic outfits.

5. Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa arrive in style

Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa arrive in style
5/8

The recently married Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa were seen looking stunning in their attire.

6. Kunal Kemmu-Soha Ali Khan pose for paps

Kunal Kemmu-Soha Ali Khan pose for paps
6/8

Kunal Kemmu-Soha Ali Khan posed for paps in style as they came for the Diwali bash.

7. Raj Kundrra wears his face mask

Raj Kundrra wears his face mask
7/8

Raj Kundrra was spotted wearing is black face mask at the party.

8. Kartik Aaryan looks handsome in Kurta

Kartik Aaryan looks handsome in Kurta
8/8

Kartik Aaryan was seen looking handsome as always in his ethnic look at the Diwali bash.

