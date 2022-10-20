Vicky Kaushal, Shehnaaz Gill, Kartik Aaryan, Katrina Kaif: Bollywood celebs attend Ramesh Taurani's Diwali 2022 bash

Take a look at viral photos of Bollywood celebs who attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali 2022 bash.

The festive season has begun, and Bollywood is prepared to party nonstop. Numerous celebrities, including Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Shehnaaz Gill, Karti Aaryan, and Aditya Roy Kapoor, attended Ramesh Taurani's lavish Diwali 2022 party recently and the photos are not to be missed.