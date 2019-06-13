Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan OR Kartik Aaryan-Disha Patani: Who will be the new Bunty and Babli? With a sequel to the 2005 film in the works, we pick our favourite jodis who can join Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in the crime comedy Chaya Unnikrishnan

Jun 13, 2019, 06:00 AM IST It was one of the biggest hits of 2005. Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in the lead, Bunty Aur Babli was about two small-town oddballs who team up to con people. Their dream of becoming rich and famous backfires and they end up being infamous, albeit in a funny way. Their elaborate disguises to loot gullible people had the audience in splits. Now, after 14 years, producer Aditya Chopra is planning a sequel. Apart from Abhishek and Rani, who will star in it, the makers are also looking to cast two actors from the younger generation. After Hrs picks up a few jodis who can make the cut.

1. VICKY KAUSHAL-SARA ALI KHAN

1/3 As the hero’s bestie in Sanju, Vicky Kaushal has already showcased his comic side. In Manmarziyaan (2018), he played the carefree commitment-phobic lover with ease. So, playing a conman should be right up his alley. He can look innocent as the village boy with big dreams and at the same time, be street smart to manipulate people into parting with their wealth. Sara as Babli will complement him perfectly with her chutzpah and effervescence. She played a desi girl with conviction in Kedarnath (2018) and upped the glam quotient in Simmba (2018). We feel she is the apt candidate to take Rani Mukerji’s legacy forward.



2. RAJKUMMAR RAO-KRITI SANON

2/3 They shared cute chemistry in Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) though they only pretended to be in love with each other. The Bunty Aur Babli sequel will be the ideal film to bring the duo together. Rajkummar Rao has a great flair for comedy and can con people poker-faced with his earnest looks. Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, has made playing small-town girls with dreams in her eyes, her forte. With her impish charm and vivacity, the long-legged beauty can be Rajkummar’s best accomplice.



3. KARTIK AARYAN-DISHA PATANI