Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Story of how the star couple fell in love

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expected to tie the knot at Six Sense Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur on December 9.

Ahead of the proposed wedding between Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in Sawai Madhopur district on December 9, special instructions have been issued to put event-related stickers on all vehicles associated with the event. Also, all guests attending the wedding must carry a full vaccination certificate and negative RT-PCR report, District Collector Rajendra Kishan said on Friday. The DC gave instructions regarding the compliance of Covid guidelines in the marriage ceremony and briefed the hotel management and other concerned officials about law and order, security, traffic, parking etc.

A total of 120 top Bollywood and other celebrities are expected to attend the wedding of film stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Guests attending the much-hyped wedding shall be given secret codes to keep the marriage ceremony completely confidential.

An event management company has been entrusted with the responsibility of making all the necessary arrangements for the big day. Accordingly, special suites have been booked for the bride and the groom at the hotel. While Vicky will put up at the Raja Mansingh suite, Katrina will be staying at the Rani Padmavati suit, both the most expensive suites in the hotel. The tariff for the suites is Rs 7 lakh each for one night. Both the suites have private swimming pools and gardens attached to them, while the windows open to a grand view of the Aravali hills.

Katrina and Vicky, along with their family members, are expected to check in on December 6 and depart on December 11. The wedding preparations have been entrusted to six different vendors, who will arrange flowers, decoration, security, transportation, food and jungle safaris. For security arrangements, 100 bouncers will come from Jaipur on December 5. Rajasthan police personnel will also be deployed for the security of the VIP guests.

The 'Sangeet' ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by the `Mehendi` ceremony the next day. A special reception will be held after the wedding ceremony on December 10.

But before the wedding festivities begin, let us tell you how the two fell in love.