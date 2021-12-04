Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Story of how the star couple fell in love

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expected to tie the knot at Six Sense Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur on December 9.
Ahead of the proposed wedding between Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in Sawai Madhopur district on December 9, special instructions have been issued to put event-related stickers on all vehicles associated with the event. Also, all guests attending the wedding must carry a full vaccination certificate and negative RT-PCR report, District Collector Rajendra Kishan said on Friday. The DC gave instructions regarding the compliance of Covid guidelines in the marriage ceremony and briefed the hotel management and other concerned officials about law and order, security, traffic, parking etc.
A total of 120 top Bollywood and other celebrities are expected to attend the wedding of film stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Guests attending the much-hyped wedding shall be given secret codes to keep the marriage ceremony completely confidential.
An event management company has been entrusted with the responsibility of making all the necessary arrangements for the big day. Accordingly, special suites have been booked for the bride and the groom at the hotel. While Vicky will put up at the Raja Mansingh suite, Katrina will be staying at the Rani Padmavati suit, both the most expensive suites in the hotel. The tariff for the suites is Rs 7 lakh each for one night. Both the suites have private swimming pools and gardens attached to them, while the windows open to a grand view of the Aravali hills.
Katrina and Vicky, along with their family members, are expected to check in on December 6 and depart on December 11. The wedding preparations have been entrusted to six different vendors, who will arrange flowers, decoration, security, transportation, food and jungle safaris. For security arrangements, 100 bouncers will come from Jaipur on December 5. Rajasthan police personnel will also be deployed for the security of the VIP guests.
The 'Sangeet' ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by the `Mehendi` ceremony the next day. A special reception will be held after the wedding ceremony on December 10.
But before the wedding festivities begin, let us tell you how the two fell in love.
1. Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif love story: Where is all began
Reportedly, it was on Karan Johar's popular talk show 'Koffee With Karan' where Vicky Kaushal was a guest in one of the episodes alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Karan almost played cupid (unintentionally probably) and during a rapid-fire round informed Vicky that Katrina had said she wanted to work with him that she thinks they would look nice together. Flattered by Katrina's comment, Vicky while expressing shock, gestured to be love-struck and fainting as a result.
2. Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif love story: First interview together
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had appeared in their first interview together on a talk show 'Tapecast' which didn't have a host. Instead, the duo had to answer a few questions played on a tape recorder. When Vicky asks Katrina if she had ever imagined their first conversation of getting to know each other would be recorded, the actress had replied saying 'no'. She then quickly added that the next time she would think about getting to know someone for the first time on record. However, she added it seemed like a good place nonetheless.
3. Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif love story: When sparks flew
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif quietly started dating each other. However, they could not keep their romance hidden. At one of the award functions in 2019, Vicky who was hosting the event proposed Katrina Kaif in front of the entire industry and on national television. It was all for fun, but we knew sparks had already flown and there was something brewing between the two. In the adorable video, Vicky can be seen asking Katrina, “Why don’t you find a nice boy like Vicky Kaushal and get married to him? The season of weddings is going on, so I thought, you might want to do the same. As a result, I thought I'd ask you." Katrina immediately reacts with, "What?" The soundtrack of Salman Khan's song ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’ begins to play in between some awkward expressions. Vicky then sings "Mujhse shaadi karogi" while repeatedly blushing. "Himmat nahin hai (I don't have the courage)," Katrina says, smiling.
Later, in one of the episodes of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in 2020, when Vicky had appeared as a guest, Kapil had cleverly revealed that the two were indeed dating when he, while mentioning to Vicky what rumours about him were afloat in the media, said, "Yeh afwah hai ki aajkal billi raasta kaat jaye toh aap bura nahi maantey kyuki aapko Kat pasand hai." Vicky is stumped by Kapil's statement and does not comment. However, he is seen blushing in the video.
4. Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif love story: Public appearances
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif made their first public appearance at a Diwali party hosted by a common friend. They were seen at various town parties together but always remained silent about their relationship. Even now, when their wedding is just around the corner, the couple hasn't spoken a word. They were recently even seen attending the 'Shershaah' screening together. Most recently, amid all the wedding reports in the media, Vicky was snapped visiting Katrina twice at her residence in Mumbai.
5. Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif love story: Not the couple but friends hinted they are together
Like we mentioned, Vicky and Katrina have never spoken about their relationship in the media. They never officially announced that they were together. But their friends in the industry, at various different occasions, subtly hinted that the two were indeed together. Even now, when reports of their wedding are out, Vicky and Katrina choose to remain silent. However, a few of their friends have indirectly confirmed that they are indeed tying the knot. The official confirmation came when the District Magistrate of Sawai Madhopur gave a media byte and informed about the arrangements made for the wedding.