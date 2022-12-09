Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif first anniversary: A look at VicKat's romantic photos

On Friday, actor-couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will commemorate their one wedding anniversary.
On Friday, actor-couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will commemorate their one wedding anniversary. On December 9, 2021, Vicky and Katrina exchanged vows in Rajasthan in front of their close friends and family. The private event was held at Sawai Madhopur's Six Senses Fort Barwara.
1. Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif stun in ethnic
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif can be seen looking amazing in ethnic wear. Katrina wore a saree and Vicky looked amazing in a kurta.
2. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif enjoy a pool day
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif can be seen posing for a photo as they enjoy a pool day.
3. Vicky Kaushal kisses Katrina Kaif
Vicky Kaushal can be seen kissing Katrina Kaif on the cheek in this lovely photo.
4. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif pose for the lens
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif can be seen posing well in amazing outfits. Katrina wore a blue dress and Vicky donned a black tuxedo.
5. Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif glare into each other's eyes
In this romantic photo, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif can be seen glaring into each other's eyes with love.