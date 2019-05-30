Veeru Devgan's chautha: Salman Khan, Kareena-Karisma Kapoor join Ajay Devgn-Kajol for tribute

Salman Khan was spotted with Sanjay Leela Bhansali while the Kapoor sisters also came to pay their tribute to Veeru Devgan on his chautha

Father of Ajay Devgn, Veeru Devgan, breathed his last on Monday morning. The action director was suffering from breathing problems after which he was immediately admitted to Surya Hospital in Santa Cruz. However, his condition turned critical and he suffered a cardiac arrest.

He was then cremated at Vile Parle Crematorium in Mumbai at 6 pm on Monday. The funeral was attended by various Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sunil Shetty, Salim Khan, and Jimmy Shergill.

While Salman Khan could not be there for his good friend Ajay Devgn and Kajol on the day of the funeral, he visited them at Veeru Devgan's chautha and gave his condolences. Likewise, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor too were seen at the prayer meeting.

Here, take a look: