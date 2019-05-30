Veeru Devgan's chautha: Salman Khan, Kareena-Karisma Kapoor join Ajay Devgn-Kajol for tribute

Salman Khan was spotted with Sanjay Leela Bhansali while the Kapoor sisters also came to pay their tribute to Veeru Devgan on his chautha
Father of Ajay Devgn, Veeru Devgan, breathed his last on Monday morning. The action director was suffering from breathing problems after which he was immediately admitted to Surya Hospital in Santa Cruz. However, his condition turned critical and he suffered a cardiac arrest.
He was then cremated at Vile Parle Crematorium in Mumbai at 6 pm on Monday. The funeral was attended by various Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sunil Shetty, Salim Khan, and Jimmy Shergill.
While Salman Khan could not be there for his good friend Ajay Devgn and Kajol on the day of the funeral, he visited them at Veeru Devgan's chautha and gave his condolences. Likewise, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor too were seen at the prayer meeting.
Here, take a look:
1. Salman Khan
Even though Salman Khan skipped the funeral, he was spotted at Veeru Devgan's chautha.
2. Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who will soon work with Salman Khan on their next project Inshallah, was also seen there.
3. Ajay Devgn's directors
Ajay Devgn recently had a hit with Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal. He even worked with Luv Ranjan in De De Pyaar De, and for Luv's next directorial.
4. Kareena Kapoor Khan-Karisma Kapoor
The Kapoor sisters - Kareena and Karisma - were also seen walking in a haste. They tried to hide their face and did not stop by for the paps.
5. Farah Khan Kunder snapped
Farah Khan Kunder, who is making more appearances on Instagram comments than in real life, was also snapped with Maniesh Paul.
6. Tabu arrives solo, Vipul Shah comes with Shefali Shah
Tabu, who happens to be a great friend of Ajay, was also seen visiting the actor. Vipul Shah along with his wife Shefali Shah was also among those to be seen at the chautha.
(All photos via Yogen Shah)