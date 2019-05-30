Veeru Devgan's chautha: Amitabh Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal pay tribute to legendary action director

Apart from the Bachchans, Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal, also an action director, worked closely with Veeru Devgan
Veeru Devgan, father to Ajay Devgn, left for the heavenly abode on Monday. A funeral was held for the action director, at Vile Parle Crematorium in Mumbai on Monday at 6 pm. This crematorial process was attended by various Bollywood celebrities.
Amitabh Bachchan, who attended the funeral, also came to the Chautha with his son Abhishek Bachchan. Apart from them, Vicky Kaushal was also seen at the prayer meeting along with various yesteryear actors and actresses. Renowned Bollywood directors too were snapped there.
Interestingly Vicky Kaushal, like Ajay Devgn has a father who is an action director. He happens to be Sham Kaushal's son. Sham has worked closely with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also knew Veeru Devgan. However, instead of the father, his son made an appearance.
Here, take a look at the photos:
1. Abbas-Mustan
Veteran director duo Abbas and Mustan arrived at Veeru Devgan's chautha. They had previously tweeted condolences to the Devgn family when they heard about the demise.
2. Amitabh Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan recently penned an emotional note for Veeru Devgan. For the action director's chautha, the megastar arrived with his son Abhishek Bachchan.
3. The yesteryear actresses
Yesteryear actresses Aruna Irani and Dimple Kapadia were also seen at the prayer meeting.
4. Bad men also spotted
Bad man Gulshan Grover arrived with Mahima Choudhary. Prem Chopra was also seen with hands folded.
6. Suniel Shetty and Vicky Kaushal also seen
Suniel Shetty arrived with his wife Mana Shetty. Vicky Kaushal, son of action director Sham Kaushal was also seen.
