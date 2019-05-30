Veeru Devgan's chautha: After Kajol's emotional outburst before funeral, Ajay Devgn consoles Nysa

Kajol still looked extremely grieved when she arrived at the Chautha ceremony as she arrived with an inconsolable Nysa and relatively calm Ajay Devgn
It has been three days since Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgn bid the world adieu. He was cremated at Vile Parle Crematorium in Mumbai on Monday at 6 pm. The funeral was attended by Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sunil Shetty, Salim Khan, and Jimmy Shergill.
In fact a photo of Kajol crying on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made rounds of the internet before the funeral actually took place. The family, including Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Nysa, now attended Veeru Devgn's chautha and prayer meet. While Kajol walked with daughter Nysa, Ajay accompanied his bereaved mother. Apart from that Nysa was seen breaking down after the prayer meet.
Veeru was suffering from breathing problems after which he was immediately admitted to Surya Hospital in Santa Cruz. However, his condition turned critical and he suffered a cardiac arrest, after which the renowned action director was pronounced dead.
See the photos of the Devgn family at the chautha:
1. The Chautha
Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgan left for the heavenly abode recently. A funeral was held for the industry veteran. Ajay released a media statement which read, "With profound Grief and sorrow, We regret to inform that Mr.Veeru Devgan, Veteran Action Master and Father of Actor Ajay Devgn passed away this Morning."
2. An inconsolable Nysa
Nysa broke down while coming out of the prayer meeting. Ajay Devgn was seen consoling her.
3. Trolled recently
Nysa was trolled recently for visiting a salon the next day of Veeru Devgn's demise and smiling there.
4. Chunky Pandey and Ritesh Sidhwani seen in white
Chunky Pandey arrived at the prayer meet along with his wife Bhavna Pandey and producer Ritesh Sidhwani.
5. Kunal Kemmu also spotted
Kunal Kemmu, who will next be seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor, was also snapped at the Chautha.
(All photos via Yogen Shah)