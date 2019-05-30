Veeru Devgan's chautha: After Kajol's emotional outburst before funeral, Ajay Devgn consoles Nysa

Kajol still looked extremely grieved when she arrived at the Chautha ceremony as she arrived with an inconsolable Nysa and relatively calm Ajay Devgn

It has been three days since Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgn bid the world adieu. He was cremated at Vile Parle Crematorium in Mumbai on Monday at 6 pm. The funeral was attended by Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sunil Shetty, Salim Khan, and Jimmy Shergill.

In fact a photo of Kajol crying on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made rounds of the internet before the funeral actually took place. The family, including Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Nysa, now attended Veeru Devgn's chautha and prayer meet. While Kajol walked with daughter Nysa, Ajay accompanied his bereaved mother. Apart from that Nysa was seen breaking down after the prayer meet.

Veeru was suffering from breathing problems after which he was immediately admitted to Surya Hospital in Santa Cruz. However, his condition turned critical and he suffered a cardiac arrest, after which the renowned action director was pronounced dead.

