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Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently

Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters

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Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently

Imtiaz Ali's films are remembered not just for their stories but for the characters who leave a lasting impact. From Jordan and Geet to Ved and Keenu, these unforgettable personalities challenge conventions, embrace vulnerability and offer timeless lessons on love, identity, healing and life itself.

Aman Wadhwa | Jun 23, 2026, 05:18 PM IST

1.Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan - Rockstar

Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan - Rockstar
1

Ranbir Kapoor made Jordan one of Hindi cinema's most unforgettable characters in Rockstar. Through him, Imtiaz Ali showed that success means little if it comes at the cost of your peace or the person you love. And when Jordan says, "Mera dil nahi tootna chahiye, Khatana Bhai," the line lands with the same emotional weight even today.

 

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2.Kareena Kapoor Khan as Geet - Jab We Met

Kareena Kapoor Khan as Geet - Jab We Met
2

With Geet, Kareena Kapoor Khan created a character who continues to live in the hearts of audiences. Her iconic line, "Main apni favourite hoon," became more than just a dialogue, it became a mantra for self-love. Geet reminds us that even the darkest phases are temporary, and that life is always worth embracing with optimism.

 

3.Vedang Raina as Keenu - Main Vaapas Aaunga

Vedang Raina as Keenu - Main Vaapas Aaunga
3

Vedang Raina slipped into the role of Keenu with remarkable ease, delivering one of the most heartfelt performances of his career. As the youngest lead in an Imtiaz Ali film, he reminds us through Keenu that while people may leave our lives, the love, lessons and memories they leave behind stay with us forever.

4.Deepika Padukone as Tara - Tamasha

Deepika Padukone as Tara - Tamasha
4

Deepika Padukone brought warmth, empathy and quiet strength to Tara, proving that love isn't about changing someone, it's about standing beside them as they discover who they truly are. As the film beautifully asks, "Kise chahiye mann ka sona, aankh ke moti, kise padi hai andar kya hai?" Tamasha reminds us that finding your people, your tribe, is one of life's greatest blessings.

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5.Alia Bhatt as Veera - Highway

Alia Bhatt as Veera - Highway
5

Alia Bhatt delivered one of the finest performances of her career as Veera in Highway. From confronting buried trauma to discovering freedom and healing on her own terms, Veera's journey became deeply personal for countless viewers. Her story serves as a reminder that sometimes, choosing yourself is the first step towards truly finding yourself.

6.Ranbir Kapoor as Ved - Tamasha

Ranbir Kapoor as Ved - Tamasha
6

As Ved in Tamasha, Ranbir Kapoor captured the struggle of finding one's true self in a world full of expectations. The fim's powerful dialogue, "Apni kahaani mujhse poochta hai, kaayar to kisse darta hai? Bata, bol apni kahaani. Kya hai tere dil ke andar?" continues to push audiences towards introspection, urging them to write their own story instead of living someone else's.

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