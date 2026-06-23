Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently

3 . Vedang Raina as Keenu - Main Vaapas Aaunga

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Vedang Raina slipped into the role of Keenu with remarkable ease, delivering one of the most heartfelt performances of his career. As the youngest lead in an Imtiaz Ali film, he reminds us through Keenu that while people may leave our lives, the love, lessons and memories they leave behind stay with us forever.