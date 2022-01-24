Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding anniversary: PHOTOS prove they are absolute couple goals

As Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal celebrate their first wedding anniversary today, we look back at the lovely photos of the couple.
Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan tied the knot with childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal on January 24, 2021. As the couple celebrates their first wedding anniversary today, here's a look at the lovely photos from Varun-Natasha's first blissful year of marriage that prove they are absolute couple goals.
(All images: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)
1. Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal marriage
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married on January 24 at The Mansion House in Alibaug. The couple's wedding was conducted as per Hindu rituals and was a private affair with only close relatives and friends in attendance. These happy pictures from their dreamy wedding give major couple goals vibes. Varun had captioned his wedding photos on Instagram as "Life long love just became official" with a red heart emoji.
2. Pre-wedding festivities
This romantic picture from their pre-wedding festivities proves that their marriage was nothing less than a fairytale romance. Varun had earlier revealed in a chat show with Kareena Kapoor Khan that Natasha had rejected him multiple times before their relationship began. He had also shared that he had met his wife for the first time when they were in the sixth standard in the same school.
3. First Valentine's Day as a married couple
Varun, who made his acting debut in Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year' along with Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, took to his Instagram on Valentine's Day 2021 and shared this picture with Natasha. Alongside this pretty picture, the actor wrote, "Everyday everywhere (red heart emoji)" meaning that he celebrates his relationship with his wife every day, making everyone go 'Awwww!'.
4. Social Media PDA
Son of successful Bollywood director David Dhawan, Varun Dhawan regularly treats his fans with lovey-dovey pictures of him and Natasha on his Instagram account. These pictures reflect their cute chemistry perfectly. Sharing the photo on the right side, the 'Dishoom' actor wrote a charming caption that read, "The only way I know I’m alive."
5. Celebrating the spirit of womanhood
Sharing pictures with wife Natasha, mom Karuna Dhawan, sister-in-law Jaanvi Dhawan and niece Niyara, Varun penned a note with an important message on Women's Day. It read, "Happy women’s day. Bharatiya naari sab pe bhaari. It’s great that we all post pictures on social media and make this day special but the real job will be done when we actually make our country safe for women."
6. 'Not on a honeymoon'
In March 2021, Natasha accompanied Varun to Arunachal Pradesh for the shoot of his upcoming film 'Bhediya'. In this picture, the couple is seen enjoying a boat ride and Varun explicitly told everyone through his caption that he's "not on a honeymoon". 'Bhediya' is a supernatural horror-comedy that pairs up Varun with his 'Dilwale' co-star Kriti Sanon.
7. First Karwa Chauth after marriage
The couple celebrated their first Karwa Chauth in October 2021. As seen in the pictures shared by Varun, Natasha wore a beautiful lavender suit and the 'Kalank' actor looked dashing in his casual look in a peach kurta and jeans. In the second photo, Varun can be seen helping Natasha break her fast.
8. Couple's Christmas Celebrations
A few days before Christmas, Varun Dhawan shared a reel in which he was seen grooving to his popular track 'Teri Bhabhi Khadi Hai' from his film 'Coolie No. 1' and giving an adorable peck Natasha on her cheeks as love and kissing emojis filled the screen. A decorated Christmas tree was also visible in the background.