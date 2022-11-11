Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor attend Rocket Gang premiere in style

Several Bollywood celebrities come together for Bosco Martis' directorial debut Rocket Gang. Let's check them out.
Bosco Martis' directorial debut Rocket Gang had its grand premiere in Mumbai, and it was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. Let's take a look at all the attendees of the evening. (Images source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Dhawan
The Dhawan brothers, Rohit and Varun graced the premiere and they were posing with Arjun Kapoor and director Bosco Martis.
2. Nora Fatehi
Next, we have Nora Fatehi who raised the temperature (Garmi) on the premiere night.
3. Kartik Aaryan
The Rooh Baba of Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan attended the premiere, and he even jammed up with choreographer-director Bosco Martis.
4. Vicky Kaushal
Sardar Udham star Vicky Kaushal also graced the premiere night, and he was posing in smiles with the cast of the film.
5. Sonu Sood
To make the event more special, the nation's hero Sonu Sood also attended the premiere night.
6. Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan also graced the premiere night and his presence added more value to the mega event.