Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor attend Rocket Gang premiere in style

Several Bollywood celebrities come together for Bosco Martis' directorial debut Rocket Gang. Let's check them out.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 11, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

Bosco Martis' directorial debut Rocket Gang had its grand premiere in Mumbai, and it was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. Let's take a look at all the attendees of the evening. (Images source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Dhawan

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Dhawan
1/6

The Dhawan brothers, Rohit and Varun graced the premiere and they were posing with Arjun Kapoor and director Bosco Martis.

2. Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi
2/6

Next, we have Nora Fatehi who raised the temperature (Garmi) on the premiere night. 

3. Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan
3/6

The Rooh Baba of Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan attended the premiere, and he even jammed up with choreographer-director Bosco Martis.

4. Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal
4/6

Sardar Udham star Vicky Kaushal also graced the premiere night, and he was posing in smiles with the cast of the film. 

5. Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood
5/6

To make the event more special, the nation's hero Sonu Sood also attended the premiere night. 

6. Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan
6/6

Abhishek Bachchan also graced the premiere night and his presence added more value to the mega event. 

