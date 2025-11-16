FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

BOLLYWOOD

Varanasi star cast fees: Mahesh Babu's salary for film will leave you stunned, Priyanka Chopra takeaway Rs 30 crore, beats Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone

The first look of SS Rajamouli's globetrotter adventure Varanasi has already taken the internet by storm. Read on to know the astounishing salaries the star cast is charging for the movie.

Simran Singh | Nov 16, 2025, 03:28 PM IST

1.Priyanka Chopra becomes highest-paid actress

Priyanka Chopra becomes highest-paid actress
1

Varanasi marks the return of Priyanka Chopra to Indian cinema, and she hit it out of the park with her comeback. Reports say that Priyanka has demanded Rs 30 crore fees for her role of Mandakini, making her the highest-paid actress, surpassing Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. 

2.Mahesh Babu will be charing zero money, but...

Mahesh Babu will be charing zero money, but...
2

According to reports, Mahesh Babu has immense faith in SS Rajamouli's vision, and he has agreed to go to Varanasi for free. However, Mahesh has decided that a profit-sharing deal will be implemented and will take 40% of the profits.  

3.Prithviraj Sukumaran earns career's biggest paycheck

Prithviraj Sukumaran earns career's biggest paycheck
3

Although Prithviraj Sukumaran's fee for Varanasi hasn't been revealed, reports suggest that he's drawing the biggest paycheck of his career. Reportedly, Prithviraj charges Rs 4-10 crores for a film. For Varanasi, he'll be earning more than Rs 10 crore.

4.SS Rajamouli will be getting only...

SS Rajamouli will be getting only...
4

Just like Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli, the brains behind the globetrotter adventure, is charging zero money. Reportedly, the Baahubali director has also agreed to a profit-sharing deal, receiving 30-40% of profits. 

5.Budget of Varanasi

Budget of Varanasi
5

Varanasi is a global adventure, time-travelling magnum opus mounted on a mega scale. Though unverified, the reported cost of the film is between Rs 1000 and 1500 crores. 

