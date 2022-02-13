Valentine's Day 2022: From Priyanka-Nick to Farhan-Shibani, celeb-inspired looks to celebrate romance

Fans are excited to see Priyank Chopra- Nick Jonas, Maliaka Arora-Arjun Kapoor, Sonal Kapoor- Anand Ahuja celebrating Valentine's day.
Love is in the air as the much-awaited Valentine's Day will be celebrated by couples of all ages on February 14. The day is known for gifts, fancy dinner dates, and an overall celebration of love. Couples go on dinner dates, express love on this day. B-town couples also celebrate the day in a fancy way. Therefore, on the special day, we decided to drop a few romantic pictures of some famous Bollywood celebs from the past.
1. Arjun Kapoor- Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor never fail to impress us with their looks, and romantic dinner dates. They often share pictures of each other on social media. (Image credit: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)
2. Farhan Akhtar- Shibani Dandekar
Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is expected to marry the love of his life Shibani Dandekar this month. (Image credit: Farhan Akhtar/Instagram)
3. Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who recently became parents to a baby girl, look adorable together in the picture. (Image credit: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
5. Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in Mumbai. Anand is a London-based businessman. (Image credit: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)