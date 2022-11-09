Uunchai: Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Rani Mukerji pose with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani at film's screening event

Boney Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher starrer Uunchai will be released on November 11.

On Wednesday, Bollywood celebs Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rani Mukerji, Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, and others arrived at Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher starrer Uunchai's film screening. All the celebs were giving us major fashion goals. The film directed by Sooraj Barjatya will hit the cinema halls on November 11.