Uunchai: Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Rani Mukerji pose with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani at film's screening event

Boney Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher starrer Uunchai will be released on November 11.

  • Nov 09, 2022, 11:19 PM IST

On Wednesday, Bollywood celebs Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rani Mukerji, Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, and others arrived at Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher starrer Uunchai's film screening. All the celebs were giving us major fashion goals. The film directed by Sooraj Barjatya will hit the cinema halls on November 11.

 

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi


Siddhant Chaturvedi was seen posing in a green shirt and denim pants. 

Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan


Fardeen Khan was posing with Anupam Kher when he arrived for the premiere of Uunchai.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar


Akshay Kumar was seen posing with Uunchai stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut


Kangana Ranaut was looking beautiful in a saree, she never fails to impress us with her style statement. 

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji


Rani Mukerji was looking stunning in a pink saree, she can turn heads with her beauty. 

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit


Madhuri Dixit opted for a glamorous outfit when she came to the Uunchai screening event. 

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra


Parineeti Chopra mesmerised everyone when she was posing in a black outfit. 

