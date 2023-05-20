Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Urvashi Rautela is making waves at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2023 with her ultra-modern fashionable looks.
Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram and dropped pictures from her fourth day at the 76th Cannes Film Festival 2023, when she wore a flowery-orange gown.
1. Urvashi Rautela outfit
Urvashi Rautela chose an orange coloured gown from the Paris-based fashion brand Homolog for the fourth day at Cannes 2023.
2. Urvashi Rautela caption
Urvashi Rautela shared the pictures with the caption, "A rendezvous of talent, passion, and inspiration: Cannes Film Festival".
3. Urvashi Rautela fans react
Urvashi Rautela's fans complimented her with nice comments such as, "Looking like a doll", "Most gorgeous", and "Prettiest".
4. Urvashi Rautela flower dance
The actress shared a fun reel with the caption, "Flower dance in orange flower gown, some fun b/w Cannes hectic madness".
5. Urvashi Rautela trolled for her reel
Urvashi was also trolled for her reel with netizens calling her "Lady Ranveer Singh" and teasing her with Rishabh Pant's name.