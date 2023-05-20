Search icon
Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Urvashi Rautela is making waves at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2023 with her ultra-modern fashionable looks.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  May 20, 2023, 05:51 PM IST

Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram and dropped pictures from her fourth day at the 76th Cannes Film Festival 2023, when she wore a flowery-orange gown.

Urvashi Rautela chose an orange coloured gown from the Paris-based fashion brand Homolog for the fourth day at Cannes 2023.

Urvashi Rautela shared the pictures with the caption, "A rendezvous of talent, passion, and inspiration: Cannes Film Festival".

Urvashi Rautela's fans complimented her with nice comments such as, "Looking like a doll", "Most gorgeous", and "Prettiest".

The actress shared a fun reel with the caption, "Flower dance in orange flower gown, some fun b/w Cannes hectic madness".

Urvashi was also trolled for her reel with netizens calling her "Lady Ranveer Singh" and teasing her with Rishabh Pant's name.

