Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Urvashi Rautela is making waves at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2023 with her ultra-modern fashionable looks.

Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram and dropped pictures from her fourth day at the 76th Cannes Film Festival 2023, when she wore a flowery-orange gown.

1. Urvashi Rautela outfit

1/5 Urvashi Rautela chose an orange coloured gown from the Paris-based fashion brand Homolog for the fourth day at Cannes 2023.

2. Urvashi Rautela caption

2/5 Urvashi Rautela shared the pictures with the caption, "A rendezvous of talent, passion, and inspiration: Cannes Film Festival".

3. Urvashi Rautela fans react

3/5 Urvashi Rautela's fans complimented her with nice comments such as, "Looking like a doll", "Most gorgeous", and "Prettiest".

4. Urvashi Rautela flower dance

5. Urvashi Rautela trolled for her reel