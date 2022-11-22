Urvashi Rautela should be next Barbie girl, these pics are proof

Not one, two, or three, but we have five sizzling photos of Urvashi that can certify the fact that she should be the next Barbie girl.

Actress and model Urvashi Rautela stunned her followers by dropping her sizzling photos in pink bodycon outfits. Let's take a look at it. (All image source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram)

1. Be hold the title of next Barbie girl, Urvashi Rautela

1/5 Isn't Urvashi Rautela looking perfect for the next Barbie girl?

2. After Katrina Kaif, it should be Urvashi Rautela

2/5 Earlier, Katrina Kaif was crowned with the title of Barbie Girl from Bollywood. Now, its high time, Urvashi should be crowned as next Barbie girl.

3. Urvashi Rautela- The sizzling pink doll

3/5 In a pink bodycon, with a crown about the head, Urvashi look perfect as perfect sizzling glam doll.

4. Slay it like Urvashi Rautela

4/5 Urvashi shared the photos in this outfit to celebrate her Insta family of 59.3 million followers.

5. Urvashi Rautela- The queen of captions too