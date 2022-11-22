Urvashi Rautela should be next Barbie girl, these pics are proof

Not one, two, or three, but we have five sizzling photos of Urvashi that can certify the fact that she should be the next Barbie girl.
Actress and model Urvashi Rautela stunned her followers by dropping her sizzling photos in pink bodycon outfits. Let's take a look at it. (All image source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram)
1. Be hold the title of next Barbie girl, Urvashi Rautela
Isn't Urvashi Rautela looking perfect for the next Barbie girl?
2. After Katrina Kaif, it should be Urvashi Rautela
Earlier, Katrina Kaif was crowned with the title of Barbie Girl from Bollywood. Now, its high time, Urvashi should be crowned as next Barbie girl.
3. Urvashi Rautela- The sizzling pink doll
In a pink bodycon, with a crown about the head, Urvashi look perfect as perfect sizzling glam doll.
4. Slay it like Urvashi Rautela
Urvashi shared the photos in this outfit to celebrate her Insta family of 59.3 million followers.
5. Urvashi Rautela- The queen of captions too
When it comes to describing the pictures, Urvashi holds rank in captioning the photos. In one of the photos, Urvashi described it by saying, "You see pleasure in my glare. Look over my shoulder and you ain't scared."