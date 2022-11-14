Search icon
Urvashi Rautela shares jaw-dropping photos in green saree, fans call her 'damn hot'

Take a look at Urvashi Rautela's sizzling hot photos here.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 14, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

Fans are always in awe of Urvashi Rautela's amazing photographs. Recently, the actress shared photos of herself posing in a green saree, and she looked stunning.

1. Urvashi Rautela's saree

Urvashi Rautela's saree
1/5

Urvashi Rautela can be seen wearing a beautiful green saree in these photos.

2. Urvashi Rautela's accessories

Urvashi Rautela's accessories
2/5

Urvashi Rautela wore a few rings, green danglers and a bracelet with her green saree.

3. Urvashi Rautela's makeup

Urvashi Rautela's makeup
3/5

Urvashi Rautela opted for stunning makeup. She wore light pink plus, eye makeup and a nude lip.

4. Urvashi Rautela's post

Urvashi Rautela's post
4/5

Urvashi Rautela mentioned in the comment that she has crossed 69 million followers on Instagram.

5. Fans react to Urvashi Rautela's post

Fans react to Urvashi Rautela's post
5/5

Reacting to Urvashi Rautela's post, fans called her 'damn hot, 'sexy' and all amazing things.

DNA Originals
More

