Urvashi Rautela mesmerises everyone in hot pink furry gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Urvashi Rautela was looking stunning in a hot pink gown when she appeared at the Cannes Film Festival 2023.

  • May 17, 2023, 08:21 AM IST

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela sure knows how to grab attention with her glamorous looks. She is one of the most stunning actresses who never fail to impress us with her looks. She recently appeared at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 and mesmerised everyone with her beauty.

1. Urvashi Rautela in pink gown

Urvashi Rautela in pink gown
For Cannes 2023, Urvashi Rautela opted for a hot pink gown. She mesmerised everyone when appeared at the red carpet event.

2. Stunner

Stunner
Urvashi Rautela looks stunning in this gown, she raised the temperature in France.

3. Stunner

Stunner
Urvashi Rautela is a true stunner, she never misses a chance to give us fashion goals and stun us with her outfits.

4. Unique neckpiece

Unique neckpiece
Urvashi Rautela's neckpiece looked like a lizard, it grabbed everyone's attention as it was unique.

5. About Cannes

About Cannes
The Cannes Film Festival is taking place in French Riviera, France from 16 May to May 27. Apart from Urvashi Rautela, Indian celebs like Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma and Manushi Chillar are also attending the event.

