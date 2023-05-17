Urvashi Rautela mesmerises everyone in hot pink furry gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela sure knows how to grab attention with her glamorous looks. She is one of the most stunning actresses who never fail to impress us with her looks. She recently appeared at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 and mesmerised everyone with her beauty.

Take a look: