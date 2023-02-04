photoDetails

Urvashi Dholakia channels her inner Marilyn Monroe by looking sexy in crystal-embellished thigh-slit dress, fans react

Urvashi Dholakia is ageing in reverse. Well, we are not saying this, but her loyal fans are.

Urvashi Dholakia has again left her followers stunned by looking drop-dead gorgeous and hot in a crystal-embellished thigh-slit dress. The latest photos of her will make you believe that the actress is ageing like a fine wine. (Images source: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram)

1. Urvashi Dholakia's tribute to Marilyn Monroe

1/7 Urvashi Dholakia impressed her followers as she donned a v-neck long dress to perfection. While sharing the photos, Urvashi wrote, "Channelling my inner #marilynmonroe."

2. Urvashi Dholakia setting temperature high with her sexy look

2/7 Urvashi Dholakia's latest photoshoot in a thigh-slit outfit has impressed netizens, and they are in awe of her 'timeless charm.'

3. Reaction to Urvashi Dholakia's sexy avatar

3/7 As soon as Urvashi shared the photos, several netizens, and her fans appreciated her look. A user wrote, "Arrre koi AC chala do (fire emoji) and best team ever! (Can someone put up the ac)" Another user wrote, "Wow beauty in golden looks golden beauty hayee shinning gorgeous looks." A netizen called her, "Señorita."

4. Retro queen Urvashi Dholakia

4/7 Some netizens are calling Urvashi Dholakia India's Marlyn Monroe. While few others are calling her the ultimate 'retro queen.' Dholakia has set new fashion statements.

5. Urvashi Dholakia giving out clear message of self love

5/7 Urvashi dropped this carousel post with a message that promotes self-love. She shared the photo, with the caption, "There’s nothing more important than 'Knowing ur worth.'"

6. Urvashi Dholakia's way of celebrating month of love

6/7 Urvashi Dholakia has the perfect way to celebrate Valentine's month. She shared this photo with the caption, "Let the month of LOVE begin (heart, kiss emoji) Helloooo #february."

7. Urvashi Dholakia flaunting stretch marks in bikini