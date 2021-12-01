Tanisha Mukerji, Soha Ali Khan and other star kids who failed to make their mark in Bollywood

The word 'nepotism' has been a trending topic in the Hindi film industry since last year. It can't be denied that the star kids have an easy way into the industry at the beginning of their careers. Their challenging journey begins after their debut film when the audience decides their worth in the industry. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are among the most loved actors in Bollywood today and both of them are star kids. But there have been many actors, born into film families, who have failed to make their mark in the Hindi film industry. Let's have a look at some of them in this post.