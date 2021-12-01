Tanisha Mukerji, Soha Ali Khan and other star kids who failed to make their mark in Bollywood

Born to superstar parents, these actors haven't delivered successful films and failed in the Hindi film industry.
The word 'nepotism' has been a trending topic in the Hindi film industry since last year. It can't be denied that the star kids have an easy way into the industry at the beginning of their careers. Their challenging journey begins after their debut film when the audience decides their worth in the industry. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are among the most loved actors in Bollywood today and both of them are star kids. But there have been many actors, born into film families, who have failed to make their mark in the Hindi film industry. Let's have a look at some of them in this post.
1. Tusshar Kapoor
Born to the legendary actor Jeetendra, Tusshar Kapoor made his debut in 2001 with the film 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai'. After appearing in several other films in 2000s, Tusshar hasn't delivered any hit film as a leading man in Bollywood. (Image source: File photo)
2. Soha Ali Khan
Soha Ali Khan began her career with 'Dil Maange More' in 2004 opposite Shahid Kapoor. She is the daughter of the veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and former Indian cricket team captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Apart from 'Rang De Basanti' in 2006, Soha's films have been flop at the box office and the actress has failed to make her mark in Bollywood unlike her brother Saif Ali Khan. (Image source: Soha Ali Khan Instagram page)
3. Tanishaa Mukerji
Daughter of former successful actor Tanuja and sister of Kajol Devgn, Tanishaa Mukerji's career in Hindi film industry never took off. Though she participated in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 7' and came second in the show. (Image source: File photo)
4. Fardeen Khan
Winning the Filmfare Best Debut Award for his first film 'Prem Aggan' in 1998, Fardeen Khan began his career on a great note. But consecutive flop movies began his downfall in the Hindi film industry. Fardeen Khan's father Firoz Khan was a successful actor and one of the most popular style icons in the Hindi film industry. (Image source: File photo)
5. Prateik Babbar
Born to actors Smita Patil and Raj Babbar, Prateik Babbar made his acting debut in a supporting role in the 2008 film 'Jaane Tu....Ya Jaane Na'. Post his debut film, Prateik failed to win the hearts of the audience. (Image source: File photo)
6. Esha Deol
Daughter of hugely successful actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, Esha Deol won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for 'Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe' in 2002. However, she has been rejected by critics and the audience for several of her performances. (Image source: File photo)