BOLLYWOOD
Aman Wadhwa | Nov 28, 2026, 09:33 AM IST
1.The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest
Sidharth Malhotra plays Rishi, a Mumbai-based PWD supervisor who returns to his ancestral village to sell inherited land. But when he ventures into a sacred forest against local warnings, he uncovers a mysterious legend involving the woods, a powerful local figure and supernatural forces.
Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Shweta Tiwari and Anup Soni
Where to watch: Prime Video
2.Tumbbad
Set in a rain-soaked village in Maharashtra, Tumbbad follows Vinayak Rao, whose obsession with ancestral treasure leads him to the terrifying supernatural entity Hastar. Blending mythology, greed and atmospheric horror, the film explores the devastating consequences of man's endless pursuit of wealth.
Cast: Sohum Shah, Jyoti Malshe, Anita Date and Mohammad Samad
Where to watch: Prime Video
3.Kantara: Chapter 1
Set centuries before Kantara, the film explores the origins of the sacred forest and the divine forces protecting it. Rooted in coastal Karnataka's folklore and spiritual traditions, it follows the conflict between a powerful kingdom and the forces guarding the land.
Cast: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram and Gulshan Devaiah
Where to watch: Prime Video
4.Munjya
Munjya follows Bittu, who accidentally awakens a mischievous yet terrifying spirit during a visit to his ancestral village in Konkan. As the supernatural entity begins haunting him, Bittu finds himself caught in a horror-comedy rooted in Indian folklore.
Cast: Sharvari, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh, Sathyaraj and Suhas Joshi
Where to watch: JioHotstar
5.Bhediya
Varun Dhawan plays Bhaskar, a road contractor who is bitten by a mysterious wolf while working in Arunachal Pradesh. As he begins undergoing strange transformations, he and his friends uncover the connection between the creature, the forest and local folklore in this supernatural comedy.
Cast: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal and Paalin Kabak
Where to watch: JioHotstar