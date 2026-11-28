3 . Kantara: Chapter 1

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Set centuries before Kantara, the film explores the origins of the sacred forest and the divine forces protecting it. Rooted in coastal Karnataka's folklore and spiritual traditions, it follows the conflict between a powerful kingdom and the forces guarding the land.

Cast: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram and Gulshan Devaiah

Where to watch: Prime Video