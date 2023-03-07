Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening

Here are the photos from the screening of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

The screening of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was held on the Tuesday night before the film's release on Wednesday on the occasion of Holi. Multiple celebrities such as Rakul Preet Singh and Rajkummar Rao were spotted at the event. (All images: Viral Bhayani)