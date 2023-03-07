Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening

Here are the photos from the screening of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.
The screening of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was held on the Tuesday night before the film's release on Wednesday on the occasion of Holi. Multiple celebrities such as Rakul Preet Singh and Rajkummar Rao were spotted at the event. (All images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor rocked his casual outfit in a white t-shirt and blue ripped denim on the red carpet.
2. Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor paired a peach top with a shimmery jacket and dark blue denim on the red carpet.
3. Anubhav Singh Bassi
The stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi will also be seen in the much-awaited Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.
4. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha
Rajkummar Rao, who will be seen next in the social drama Bheed, came to watch the film with his wife Patralekha.
5. Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh shared the screen space with Ajay Devgn and Tabu in Luv Ranjan-produced De De Pyaar De.
6. Sunny Singh
Sunny Singh, who played Titu in Luv Ranjan's previous film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, was also spotted at the screening.
7. Fatima Sana Shaikh
Fatima Sana Shaikh also came to enjoy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in a pink co-ord set paired with a pink jacket.