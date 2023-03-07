Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening

Here are the photos from the screening of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 07, 2023, 11:03 PM IST

The screening of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was held on the Tuesday night before the film's release on Wednesday on the occasion of Holi. Multiple celebrities such as Rakul Preet Singh and Rajkummar Rao were spotted at the event. (All images: Viral Bhayani)

1. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor
1/7

Ranbir Kapoor rocked his casual outfit in a white t-shirt and blue ripped denim on the red carpet.

2. Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor
2/7

Shraddha Kapoor paired a peach top with a shimmery jacket and dark blue denim on the red carpet.

3. Anubhav Singh Bassi

Anubhav Singh Bassi
3/7

The stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi will also be seen in the much-awaited Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

4. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha
4/7

Rajkummar Rao, who will be seen next in the social drama Bheed, came to watch the film with his wife Patralekha.

5. Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh
5/7

Rakul Preet Singh shared the screen space with Ajay Devgn and Tabu in Luv Ranjan-produced De De Pyaar De.

6. Sunny Singh

Sunny Singh
6/7

Sunny Singh, who played Titu in Luv Ranjan's previous film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, was also spotted at the screening.

7. Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh
7/7

Fatima Sana Shaikh also came to enjoy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in a pink co-ord set paired with a pink jacket.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ganga Vilas Cruise begins tomorrow: See inside of luxury ship with tickets worth Rs 12.59 per person
Munmun Dutta, Palak Sindhwani, Sunayana Fozdar attend Sachin Shroff-Chandni Kothi's wedding reception
Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan turns paparazzo at film screening, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput also attend
In Pics: From Athiya Shetty to Anushka Sharma, here are some celebrities who ditched traditional red lehenga
Discover surprising health benefits of dark chocolate, from heart health to stress relief
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi shocker: Autorickshaw driver attacks woman with sharp object after altercation over fare
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.