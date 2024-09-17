From Triptii Dimri to Rashmika Mandanna and Sanvikaa: 7 'national crushes of India' who floored audiences in 2024

From Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna to Sanvikaa and Aditi Rao Hydari, here are the actress who have been dubbed 'national crush of India' in 2024.
Triptii Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanvikaa, Pratibha Ranta, Medha Shankr, and Anupama Parameswaran are the actresses who floored the audiences with their scintillating and gorgeous looks this year and have been called 'national crush of India' in 2024.
1. Triptii Dimri
Triptii Dimri stole the hearts of the audiences with her breathtaking looks in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, which released in December last year. She impressed the viewers with her sizzling looks in Bad Newz this year. Triptii has three more films slated to release in 2024 - Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video in October, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Dhadak 2 in November.
2. Pratibha Ranta
Pratibha Ranta wowed the audiences with her graceful looks and brilliant acting skills in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies in March. Then in May, she showed off her beauty in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Her simplicity and charm led to her being dubbed the 'national crush of India.'
3. Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna is the OG national crush with her infectious smile and elegant beauty. After leading several hits in south Indian film industries, Rashmika will be seen next in Allu Arjun's much-awaited sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule and Vicky Kaushal's historical drama Chhaava. Both movies are slated to release in cinemas on December 6 this year.
4. Medha Shankr
Medha Shankr became the 'national crush' after her pleasing and delightful role as the real-life IRS officer Shraddha Joshi in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's inspirational film 12th Fail last year. Her chemistry with Vikrant Massey, who essayed the IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma in an excellent performance, won over the hearts of the audiences.
5. Sanvikaa
Panchayat captured the attention of the viewers with its simplicity and engaging content. In its third season released in May this year, Sanvikaa once again impressed everyone with her cute and attractive looks. She plays Rinki, on-screen daughter of Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav, and love interest of Abhishek Tripathi, in the TVF and Prime Video show.
6. Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi Rao Hydari's beauty and aesthetics have always stunned the audiences. She once again caught the attention of the audiences this year with her viral 'gaja gamini' walk in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. The actress recently tied the knot with actor Siddharth, and she looked mesmerising in her wedding photos as well.
7. Anupama Parameswaran
After making her debut at the age of 19 in the Malayalam blockbuster Premam, Anupama Parameswaran has always been seen in sweet and simple roles in south Indian films. She surprised the audiences with her sexy and sizzling avatar in the 2024 Telugu film Tillu Square, and became the 'national crush of India.'