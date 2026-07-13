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Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

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Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

The big screen is all set to be the perfect family outing destination this July, with a line-up packed with adventure, laughs, nostalgia and heart. Here’s a list of movies that are the perfect treats for children and adult cinemagoers alike.

Simran Singh | Jul 13, 2026, 05:39 PM IST

1.Minions and Monsters

Minions and Monsters
1

Everyone's favourite yellow troublemakers are back. Expect laugh-out-loud moments, adorable chaos, and plenty of surprises that make it a fun-filled outing for audiences of every age. Minions and Monsters is currently running in cinemas. 

Also read: Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama

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2.Toy Story 5

Toy Story 5
2

Woody, Buzz and the gang have returned for another heartfelt adventure as the world's most loved toys navigate a brand-new technological challenge. The latest chapter is already delighting both longtime fans and a whole new generation of kids.

3.Moana (live action)

Moana (live action)
3

The beloved story of Moana has sailed into theatres in a stunning live-action avatar for the first time, with Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as Maui and Catherine Laga’aia as the lead. The film is a magical cinematic experience for families to rediscover together, currently running in theatres. 

4.Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day
4

Marvel's beloved, friendly neighbourhood superhero swings back into action with a fresh chapter that blends high-octane thrills, humour and emotions. Tom Holland and Zendaya will bring some spectacular action, and an exciting new story is in store for fans, making it an adventure the whole family can enjoy on the big screen. Brand New Day releases in theatres on 30th July in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. 

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