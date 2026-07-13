Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

4 . Spider-Man: Brand New Day

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Marvel's beloved, friendly neighbourhood superhero swings back into action with a fresh chapter that blends high-octane thrills, humour and emotions. Tom Holland and Zendaya will bring some spectacular action, and an exciting new story is in store for fans, making it an adventure the whole family can enjoy on the big screen. Brand New Day releases in theatres on 30th July in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.