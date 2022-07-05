Times when Malaika Arora was trolled: From her ‘duck-like-walk' to bold outfits

Malaika Arora sure knows how to carry herself with confidence. But there are times when netizens troll Malaika for her walk and bold outfits.
Malaika Arora has been ruling the industry with her style, grace, and fitness. She sure knows how to carry herself with confidence, the actress has always been an inspiration to many. However, there are times when netizens troll Malaika for her walk, lifestyle, and bold attires.
Let's take a look at the times when she was trolled:
1. Stepping out wearing shorts cloths
Malaika Arora opted for a black sports bra, and grey shorts when she stepped out. Her pictures went viral, people started commenting on them
One of the Instagram users wrote, “Inke paas sirf yahi kapde hai,” while the second one mentioned, “ Matlab modern hona kya ab kache baniyan me ghumna jaisa h? Really man mean really? Do we really need this?” Third-person commented, “Malaika is very gawar… doesn’t know that ‘Bra’ is an ‘undergarment’.” The fourth person wrote, “At least she could wear a T-shirt over this…”
2. Posing in see-through gown
Malaika Arora recently wore a glamorous see-through gown when she walked on the Femina Miss India 2022 red carpet. Her video didn't go well with netizens who slammed her and compared her to Kim Kardashian.
3. When she tripped
Malaika Arora was seen wearing a super sexy bold green outfit, teamed up with high heels. However, as the actress stepped out of the car, she tripped. But quickly, Malaika managed to balance herself.
As soon as this video went viral, people started trolling her. One of them wrote, “Our karo fashion,” while another mentioned, “Malaika ma’am fir jati to gajab bezzati hoti.” The third one wrote, “Or unchi heel phno.” Meanwhile, the fourth social media user commented, “Budape mei heels pehennenge toh yehi hoga.” The fifth one wrote, “sasta nashe ka asar.”
4. Walk
Malaika was severely mocked for her style of walking.
5. Duck like walk
Netizens trolled Malaika Arora for her duck-like walk when she stepped out in shorts and crop top.
6. Malaika Arora in oversized pantsuit
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora recently travelled to Paris to celebrate Arjun's birthday. The two shared numerous pictures and videos from the trip in which they could be seen relishing in the delicious meals and exploring the picturesque location.
A number of internet users started making fun of Malaika's outfit as she was walking around in an oversized pantsuit.