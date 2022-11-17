Search icon
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff's bold photos are proof of her fiery beauty

Although Krishna Shroff has chosen to stay away from films, the limelight followed her, and netizens are in awe of her fitness and beauty.

  • Nov 17, 2022, 10:21 AM IST

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff isn't into films like her brother or father Jackie Shroff. But the entrepreneur is glamorous enough to give tough competition to leading Bollywood ladies. Here are some sexy photos of Krishna that prove her as an enchantress. (Image source: Krishna Shroff Instagram)

1. Krishna Shroff's latest pictures

Krishna Shroff's latest pictures
1/5

Krishna Shroff was spotted leaving a Japanese restaurant in Mumbai. The fitness lover looked graciously charming in glittery silver bodycon. 

2. The achievements of Krishna Shroff

The achievements of Krishna Shroff
2/5

Within a short span of time, Krishna Shroff has become a documentary filmmaker. Reportedly, she is also a certified Basketball coach and owns the MMA Matrix fitness centre

3. Krishna Shroff- The beach baby

Krishna Shroff- The beach baby
3/5

In this photo, Krishna is enjoying a laidback moment at an exotic location. Jr Shroff does look like a beach baby, doesn't she? 

4. Krishna Mermaid Shroff

Krishna Mermaid Shroff
4/5

Yeah, with this photo, it is certified that Krishna looks like an enchanting mermaid. 

5. Krishna Shroff- The ultimate fitness babe

Krishna Shroff- The ultimate fitness babe
5/5

We end this gallery with her latest Fitvilla photoshoot. Tiger and Krishna are a terrific fit duo of siblings, and the latter sends high fitness motivation. 

