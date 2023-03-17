Search icon
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff burns the internet wearing black bikini in sultry beach pics

Model and entrepreneur Krishna Shroff has wowed the internet with her latest pics in a bikini

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 17, 2023, 05:51 PM IST

Krishna Shroff, the daughter of Jackie Shroff and sister of Tiger Shroff, raised the mercury with her latest set of pictures that she posted on Instagram. In the pictures, Krishna dons a black bikini and poses on the beach with the sun setting in the background.

1. Krishna Shroff's bikini pictures

Krishna Shroff's bikini pictures
1/5

Krishna Shroff shared a bunch of pictures of herself at a beach on Instagram recently. The entrepreneur gave various poses in the pics.

2. Krishna Shroff's pics

Krishna Shroff's pics
2/5

Krishna Shroff wore a black bikini and a printed skirt in the pics as she posed in front of the setting sun.

3. Krishna Shroff's beach pics

Krishna Shroff's beach pics
3/5

Krishna Shroff received praise and love for the pictures from her fans as well as mom Ayesha Shroff and rumoured boyfriend Abdul Azim.

4. Krishna Shroff's Instagram

Krishna Shroff's Instagram
4/5

Krishna Shroff, the daughter of Jackie Shroff and sister of Tiger, is not a part of Bollywood but still has a sizable follower count on social media.

5. Krishna Shroff's fitness

Krishna Shroff's fitness
5/5

Krishna Shroff is a fitness enthusiast and also the promoter of an MMA league. She routinely posts content releated to MMA and fitness on Instagram.

