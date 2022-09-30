Tiger 3, Aashiqui 3, Gadar 2: Here are much-awaited sequels of Bollywood

Sequels are one of the safe-yet-challenging bets at the box office. Let's take a look at the upcoming much-awaited sequels of Bollywood films.
Whenever a film is turned into a franchise, the audience does look upon the next instalment of the series. Sequels are one of the safe bets at the box office. But with time, they are becoming a thought nut to crack. The audience expectation rises with every sequel, and the makers can't take them for granted. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the much-awaited sequels of Bollywood.
1. Tiger 3
Let's start with the much-awaited sequel of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3. The upcoming actioner will be the third instalment of the Tiger franchise, and it also stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Maneesh Sharma's directorial Tiger 3 will release in cinemas on April 21.
2. Gadar 2
Next, we have a sequel that's coming 22 years after the original. Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 will be a direct sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar- Ek Prem Katha, and the film continue the saga of Tara Singh. Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma will reprise their roles from the original film. The release date of the film hasn't been officially announced yet.
3. Fukrey 3
Since 2013, Four boys have charmed the audience with their Fukrapanti, and the gang is all set to mark their returns on the screen with Fukrey 3. The Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Manjyot Singh, and Pulkit Samrat starrer is expected to hit the big screen next year. However, an official date hasn't been announced yet.
4. Aashiqui 3
Kartik Aaryan is on a roll. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star will have some pretty big releases, and he will also be seen heading one of the successful romantic franchises. Aashiqui 3 will be the quasi-sequel to the 2013 blockbuster, and it will be directed by Anurag Basu.
5. OMG 2
We end the list with Akshay Kumar's starrer OMG 2. The film will be a sequel to the 2012 blockbuster, and it also stars Pankaj Tripathi in a primary role. The release date of the film isn't officially announced yet, yet it has become one of the most-awaited films.