2 . How Amitabh Bachchan saved Bade Miyan Chote Miyan?

While appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show, Govinda revealed that he wasn't keen to do this film. In the mid-90s, during his peak, Govinda lost many dear ones. The deaths affected Govinda so much that he wasn't ready to headline a comedy film. When David narrated the script to Govinda, he rejected it. However, it was Amitabh Bachchan, who reportedly went to Govinda's house, and convinced him to do this film.