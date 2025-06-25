2 . When marriage started suffering

2

Despite her family’s opposition, Geeta married filmmaker Guru Dutt on May 26, 1953. They had three children, Tarun, Arun, and Nina. Geeta chose to focus on her family life, while Guru Dutt became consumed by his work.

However, their marriage soon started to suffer. Rumors about Guru Dutt’s affair with actress Waheeda Rehman caused more strain, and their relationship began to fall apart.