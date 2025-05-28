2 . Was slapped by co-star

2

During a scene, actor Bhagwan Dada accidentally slapped her so hard that it caused severe damage, her ear bled, and she suffered partial facial paralysis. Incorrect medical treatment worsened her condition, leaving her left eye permanently damaged and the right side of her face temporarily paralyzed.

She took three years to recover, and though the injury ended her chances as a lead heroine, it opened doors for strong character roles, especially negative ones.