This superhit was offered to Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna replaced him, worked for free, still earned 10 times his fees

Rajesh Khanna did this classic superhit for free and after the film's release, he earned 10 times his fees.

  • Sep 05, 2024, 11:09 AM IST

Director Hrishikesh Mukherjee once planned a movie with Dharmendra and Kishore Kumar. Later he dropped them and signed superstar Rajesh Khanna and newcomer Amitabh Bachchan for it. Rajesh did this film for free, but still he earned 10 times his acting fees. 

1. Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Anand

In 1971, director Hrishikesh Mukherjee directed Anand with Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. As per the reports, before these two actors, Dharmendra and Kishore Kumar were the original choices of the director. However, he replaced them with Khanna and Bachchan. 

2. When Dharmendra got upset with Hrishikesh Mukherjee

In an interview with ETimes, historian Dilip Thakur revealed Dharmendra got upset with Hrishikesh for dropping him and signing Rajesh Khanna for Anand, and he confronted Mukherjee about narrating the film to him only to give the role to Khanna.

3. Rajesh Khanna did Anand for free

In the early 70s, Rajesh Khanna was at the peak of his career, yet he decided to charge zero for Anand and did it for free. 

4. How Rajesh Khanna earned most profit from Anand

Despite doing the film for free, Rajesh Khanna earned 10 times his acting fees by distributing the movie. Dilip Thakur said, "Khanna didn’t charge any remuneration for Anand. Instead, he obtained the distribution rights under his firm Shaktiraj Films. He earned ten times more than his remuneration through distribution."

 

5. Rajesh Khanna and Hrishikesh Mukherjee's films

Hrishikesh Mukherjee directed Rajesh Khanna in four films: Anand (1971), Bawarchi (1972), Namak Haraam (1973), and Naukri (1978). Apart from Naukri, all three films were major box-office hits.

